Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said he has already seen a positive impact form a quarter-cent sales tax increase.

 Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW

Buchanan County voters will go to the ballot box in November to vote on a sales tax increase for police officer pay. This comes after the passage of a tax just a year ago for the sheriff’s office, which is already paying dividends.

Since the passage of a quarter-cent sales tax in 2021, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has seen improvements in staffing and retention.

