Officer staffing shortages are changing the way the St. Joseph Police Department responds to incidents, with officers no longer responding to some low-priority calls.
The department currently has 22 officer openings with another expected soon due to the retirement of a sergeant, said Capt. Jeff Wilson. Wilson said the police department does have four officer candidates in the academy, but they still have field training to complete.
Patrol Commander David Hart said the department has had to change the way it operates in response to the vacancies.
“What you’ll see as a citizen is a lot of the lower-priority calls, you’re not gonna see an officer on those anymore. You’re going to be referred to an online report,” he said. “The high-priority calls we are still responsive to, we’re still coming when you need us.”
For something like a noninjury accident, Hart said officers are no longer reporting to the scene. Instead, citizens will exchange information and make an accident report online.
“It’s not because we don’t want to come, it’s because we can’t come to all of those things. We have to prioritize everything that we’re going to,” Hart said. “Most of us live here and have grown up here and have families here, so we want to provide the best service that we can. Unfortunately, right now we are really hindered by that.”
Wilson said the department has had to schedule around staffing shortages, including filling in the gaps with overtime.
“So our officers are experiencing a high level of stress, a high level of demand not only from the service that they’re trying to provide to our citizens but also from trying to fill in the gaps from these vacancies,” he said.
Wilson said the shortage also has caused some officers to respond to high-priority calls by themselves instead of going in teams of two or more.
Starting pay at the St. Joseph Police Department ranges from about $34,000 to $42,500, which can prove challenging as some other law enforcement agencies in the area pay more. Wilson said the department is working on creating a better benefits package to compete.
While they said officers are fortunate to have the St. Joseph community on their side, both Hart and Wilson said they know police are not viewed favorably in many areas of the country.
“But that national narrative affects our recruitment efforts here,” Hart said. “Because when you are looking to be a police officer and everybody is telling you it’s not the place to be, there are other options out there, and there are more lucrative options out there that pay better, that have better benefits, we have to be able to offer something to get those candidates here.”
