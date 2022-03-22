A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon in St. Joseph after a low-speed chase that started in Kansas City, Missouri.
T'era R. Pennell, 32, of St. Joseph, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
The pursuit started around 11 a.m. on Interstate 29 near 72nd Street in Kansas City, Sgt. Jake Angle of the patrol's Troop H said.
Three of Pennell's four tires had been punctured by spike strips put down by police by the time she crossed into Buchanan County, and she was driving well below the speed limit at that point, Angle said.
She crossed onto U.S. Highway 36 driving at about 30 mph and exited onto 28th Street before stopping at Wood's Mini Mart near Downtown at about 12:25 p.m. and being arrested, Angle said.
