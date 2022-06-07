Wear-and-tear on roads during spring and summer is common, and local streets are beginning to see an increase in potholes.
Keven Schneider, superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said the city has already repaired 3,000 to 4,000 potholes so far this year.
He said potholes become worse in the springtime due to the freezing and thawing cycles that occur during the winter.
“Basically how that works is you get a little crack in the street — you might not even be able to see it — a little crack in the pavement, some water gets in there freezes, that expands, it loosens the material up, you get two or three or four of those, you start getting some really loose material in there,” Schneider said. “And then all it takes is vibration traffic going over it pretty soon, crack gets a little bigger and then the pothole’s there.”
Schneider said cracks start forming in the pavement around year two or three of the road’s service.
“We try to start sealing asphalt streets that we’ve paved about their fourth or fifth year of service,” Schneider said.
The city sends out road crews to manage roads from 36th Street to the Belt Highway.
The city’s employees tend not to work on streets covered by MODOT and vice versa. Schneider said this is because of a liability issue.
“If we would go work on a MODOT route and we do something not up to their standards, someone gets hurt, that can fall on us,” Schneider said.
He went on to say that the same standard goes for MODOT when they work on a city road. In order for both the city and MODOT to collaborate on a project, it must be a true emergency.
The timeline for fixing roads in St. Joseph is quick, more often than not, Schneider said.
“99.9% of the potholes in town are filled within two working days of us receiving notice once we know about it,” he said.
Those that have concerns about a pothole in the area are encouraged to reach out to the city. The streets and infrastructure division can be reached at 816-271-4848. There is an operator on duty 24/7.
