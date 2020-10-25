The St. Joseph Safety and Health Council will be holding a Driver's Permit Academy next month for soon-to-be drivers.

"It prepares young drivers, kind of the pre-permitted driver, and we're better preparing them to take and do well on their written exam to get their Missouri instructional permit," John Christensen, the traffic safety coordinator with the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said.

Christensen said the course is geared towards 14-, 15- and 16-year-olds who have not taken their permit test, or who have taken the test and failed.

"According to the Missouri driver's guide, about half the students that take this, they fail the first time, whether they're just ill-prepared, or they don't take it seriously or whatever," Christensen said. "We want them to have this foundational knowledge to do well, to take the test and do well. And more importantly, to take those skills, take that knowledge and make them better and safer drivers."

The class is for students seeking their instruction permit only and will not have hands-on driving instruction.

Topics that will be covered include the Missouri Driver's Guide, rules of the road, traffic safety, occupant restraint and road sign recognition.

"We basically try to make them familiar with those things to better prepare them to take this written test," Christensen said.

This year the course will be held at the Platte County Resource Center located at 11724 NW. Plaza Circle, Suite 200, Kansas City, Missouri 64153.

There are two class times available, Nov. 11th and Nov. 17th from 5 to 9 p.m. and costs $40 per student. Each class will hold 25 students.

"This is for anyone from the St. Joseph, Dearborn, Southern Buchanan County, of course, Platte County, we're reaching out to officials and schools down there," Christensen said.

Students will only have to attend one night and will provide detailed information.

"I actually teach the course, I've taught it a number of times already. It's a curriculum we've developed here," Christensen said. "It really again enhances and we've got some pretty good feedback from parents of students that have previously attended."

To register you can either visit stjoesafetycouncil.org or call 816-233-3330.