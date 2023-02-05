St. Joseph Police respond to DWI crash on Frederick News-Press NOW Daniel Slaybaugh Author email Feb 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a two-car collision at North 10 Street and Frederick at about 8:25 p.m. Sunday night.Police arrested one person for a DWI, stating that he had run a red light before ramming into the front of another vehicle. Nobody at the scene sustained notable injuries. Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Security And Public Safety Roads And Traffic Criminal Law Daniel Slaybaugh Author email Follow Daniel Slaybaugh Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +5 Tn Exchange Omaha couple celebrates a star-filled wedding day +3 Central Missouri Recreational marijuana sales in Columbia put on pause; awaiting City Council approval Central Missouri Smokey air in Southern Boone County caused by brush fire More Regional News → National News +42 National Entertainment Beyoncé breaks Grammys record, is now most-decorated artist +37 National Entertainment Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show +4 World News Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria More National News → 1:37 Warm & breezy for Monday Updated 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
