St. Joseph Police respond to DWI crash on Frederick
By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Police Department responded to a two-car collision at North 10 Street and Frederick at about 8:25 p.m. Sunday night.

Police arrested one person for a DWI, stating that he had run a red light before ramming into the front of another vehicle. Nobody at the scene sustained notable injuries.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

