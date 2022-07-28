St. Joseph Jr Police Academy

Students in the St. Joseph Police Department’s Junior Police Academy tried out the gun range during training Thursday.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph’s Police Department is hosting its annual Junior Police Academy this week.

The academy is geared toward students ages 12 to 14 who have an interest in a career in law enforcement.

