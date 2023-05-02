A pregnant mother of two is warning others to upgrade vehicle security after her car was stolen, potentially thanks to thieves sharing information on social media.
According to social media videos and law enforcement officers, a popular trend circulating on TikTok shows criminals how to steal certain models of Kias and Hyundais by using a USB chord.
St. Joseph resident Tylesa Bonnett, who is pregnant with twins, went into premature labor and was transferred to Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, where her 2011 Hyundai Sonata was stolen an hour later, likely due to the online trend.
“The car was stolen long before we even realized,” Bonnett said. “We didn't find out until the next morning when my boyfriend went out to the parking lot, and he came back and said the car's gone. The security pulled up footage and told us it was about 8:45, just shortly after dark, they popped the lock and stole our car.”
With growing concerns of vehicle theft, Bonnett was scheduled to get a Free Anti-Theft Software Upgrade on her vehicle the week it was stolen.
Now, she and her family are left without a car, which she said has added much stress to her already difficult pregnancy.
“It just puts more stress on my shoulders than what I already have,” she said. “Going home with not one newborn baby, but two, and knowing that they're probably going to come early means they’ll be down here in the NICU. I'm from St. Joseph's and Mosaic doesn't have a NICU. That means we'll have to travel back and forth, and how can we do that without a car?
Public safety officials said while social media trends may seem harmless to some, they can have dangerous consequences.
“A person who might be doing what they think is a joke, could very easily have a criminal record that could follow them and prohibit them from doing all kinds of things going into the future,” said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett. “Access to certain types of jobs, to certain types of grants or student loans can all be affected.”
Puett said consequences can even result in something worse than a lack of job opportunities, it could lead to a person losing their life.
“It could create a situation where somebody being victimized responds by trying to protect themselves and they would be justified in doing so,” he said. “The suspect or person committing this crime could be significantly injured, or even worse, killed.”
Bonnett said she didn’t think she would fall victim to this type of crime and encourages everyone with a Hyundai or Kia vehicle to check in with their dealerships for upgrades.
“If you drive a Hyundai or Kia, call your dealership,” she said. “Whether you got it from the dealership or not, call them with your VIN number and see if the recall affects your car because people are stealing them from anyone.”
Bonnett’s mother created a GoFundMe page to help support her daughter’s family as they hope to soon get another vehicle. The page can be found at https://gofund.me/9bb1cdd
