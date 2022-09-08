top story St. Joseph man seriously injured in Wednesday crash News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Sep 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A St. Joseph man was seriously injured at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 59 at State Route DD.Corwin W. Stewart, 59, was taken to Mosaic Life Care for his injuries, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.Stewart was driving a Mitsubishi on U.S. 59 when he tried to turn onto Route DD. He went off the road and hit an embankment, according to the crash report. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crash Report Stewart Highway Transports Vehicle Embankment Mosaic Corwin W. Stewart Dd Road Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Parks Pedestrian bridge honors local businessman's passion to nature, tourism Local News Proposed medical marijuana bill would benefit region Public Safety Two men linked to multiple cases in custody after disturbance +2 Social Services Mental health agencies receive boost from United Way More Local News → Local Forecast 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
