Law enforcement is searching for a St. Joseph man after a police chase and manhunt Tuesday night through Andrew and Buchanan counties.
The 40-year-old man evaded law enforcement for two hours before the search ended, Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillett said.
The chase started around 9:15 p.m. after police reported traffic violations in Savannah, he said.
The man is suspected of driving against traffic and is believed to have warrants for his arrest, Gillett said.
“Any time anyone runs from law enforcement, I mean you never know why they’re running,” he said. “Are they carrying drugs, did they just commit a violent crime? I mean, we don’t know why they’re running from us. The plates did not belong on the vehicle, so it could have been a stolen vehicle.”
The department received assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a K-9 unit from St. Joseph Police.
Even with the assistance from other departments, law enforcement was unable to find the suspect after he fled into a portion of woods near State Highway-371 south of St. Joseph, Gillett said.
“We don’t want them to be able to go steal somebody else’s car, break into somebody’s house, and so we do everything in our power to bring them into custody,” he said. “Unfortunately, due to the heavily wooded area and the terrain, we were just unable to locate him.”
A 39-year-old Savannah woman also in the vehicle was arrested after the man fled on foot around 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.