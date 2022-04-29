top story St. Joseph man killed in motorcycle crash Friday News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A St. Joseph man died after a motorcycle crash early Friday morning on St. Joseph Avenue.Timothy Helsel, 57, was driving a motorcycle around 1:30 a.m. when he crashed into a parked car in the 3100 block of St. Joseph Avenue, St. Joseph police said.Helsel and his passenger, a 54-year-old woman from the St. Joseph area, were taken to Mosaic Life Care for serious injuries, police said. Helsel was declared dead at the hospital.Helsel wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said. The woman was wearing a helmet but it wasn't up to safety standards, officials reported.The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Timothy Helsel Helmet Police Crash Motorcycle Mosaic Passenger Official Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education Sheriff, school board president meet with elementary students +2 Education At end of year, MWSU leaders predict state funding, tuition changes Coronavirus COVID vaccine for young children on the horizon Education SJSD asks voters for time extension on current tax levels More Local News → 2:10 Stormy Friday Forecast 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
