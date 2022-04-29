police sirens placeholder

A St. Joseph man died after a motorcycle crash early Friday morning on St. Joseph Avenue.

Timothy Helsel, 57, was driving a motorcycle around 1:30 a.m. when he crashed into a parked car in the 3100 block of St. Joseph Avenue, St. Joseph police said.

Helsel and his passenger, a 54-year-old woman from the St. Joseph area, were taken to Mosaic Life Care for serious injuries, police said. Helsel was declared dead at the hospital.

Helsel wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said. The woman was wearing a helmet but it wasn't up to safety standards, officials reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

