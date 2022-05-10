police sirens placeholder

A St. Joseph man is in stable condition after being stabbed during an argument Monday night on Frederick Avenue.

The 25-year-old man underwent surgery at Mosaic Life Care after suffering moderate injuries, St. Joseph Police said.

He was arguing with a 40-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. at Wood's Mini Mart in the 1300 block of Frederick Avenue when the older man stabbed him once in the left abdomen, police said.

The suspect was arrested nearby without resisting arrest and had no injuries, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

