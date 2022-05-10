top story St. Joseph man injured in stabbing on Frederick News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A St. Joseph man is in stable condition after being stabbed during an argument Monday night on Frederick Avenue.The 25-year-old man underwent surgery at Mosaic Life Care after suffering moderate injuries, St. Joseph Police said.He was arguing with a 40-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. at Wood's Mini Mart in the 1300 block of Frederick Avenue when the older man stabbed him once in the left abdomen, police said.The suspect was arrested nearby without resisting arrest and had no injuries, police said.The case remains under investigation. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Suspect Injury Medicine Law Criminal Law Surgery Resisting Arrest Stab Mosaic Frederick Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government REC center sees growth with extended hours, addition of pickleball +2 Public Safety Officer, woman suffer injuries in Tuesday accident Education Teacher pay increase, tax refunds highlights of state budget Local News Restaurant Week brings special deals to St. Joseph More Local News → 0:53 Hot & Sunny Tuesday 13 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
