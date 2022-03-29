A St. Joseph man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after falling asleep while driving Monday night on Business Route 71 five miles south of Savannah.
Sisimit R. Macario, 30, was driving a Chevrolet Cruze at 9:53 p.m. when he fell asleep and went off the road, hitting a culvert and a sign before coming to rest in the median, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Macario, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to crash reports, was taken to Mosaic Life Care for his injuries.
