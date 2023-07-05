top story St. Joseph man drowns on July 4th By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 Updated 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A St. Joseph man drowned in Clay County on the Fourth of July. Carlos Antonio, 22, died while swimming at the Little Platte Swim Beach at Smithville Lake. At 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Antonio was swimming when he walked off a ledge in the water and never resurfaced, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The report said Antonio was not wearing a safety device. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Christianity Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +2 Nebraska Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna agrees to plea deal that drops 5 felony child porn charges +2 Nebraska California Gov. Gavin Newsom's climate agenda highlights tensions with environmental groups +2 Nebraska Democrat Mondaire Jones seeks to win back House seat after losing out in NY's redistricting process More Regional News → National News National News Ohio man guilty of raping a 9-year-old who traveled for legal abortion gets life sentence +2 National News After secret documents leak, Pentagon plans tighter controls to protect classified information +2 National News The wealthy should give more to charity, say people who stopped donating, according to a new poll More National News → 1:06 Wednesday, July 5th AM Weather Forecast 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.