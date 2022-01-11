A St. Joseph man died Tuesday morning after his car crashed into a semi on U.S. Highway 36 in Doniphan County, Kansas.
Raymond Sauter, 59, was driving a Honda Accord at 8:35 a.m. when he crashed into the back of a Freightliner semi driven by Robert Varnum, 57, Watertown, Massachusetts, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports.
Varnum was driving at low speed on the highway when Sauter failed to stop in time, according to crash reports.
Sauter was not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to crash reports. He was declared deceased just before 9:30 a.m. and his family was notified.
No injuries were reported for the semi driver.
