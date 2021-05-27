The St. Joseph Firefighters’ union has been advocating to increase cancer safety.

Cancer has become a matter of “when,” not “if,” union board officer Skyler White said.

“It’s like a game of Russian Roulette,” he said. “The bullet’s been shot. Now it depends on when it hits you or not because you’ve already got it in your system, it’s just a matter of time (with) when it’s going to hit you.”

Firefighters are more likely to die from cancer, according to a study published in 2020 by The BMJ medical journal.

St. Joseph Fire Department has a recent history of firefighters impacted by cancer. SJFD Capt. Travis Owens died in 2019 after an extended battle with cancer.

Standards like extra sets of gear aren’t luxuries, they’re necessities, White said.

“The situation with Travis is a driving force that basically got this ball rolling with the chief, with the union, getting us the gear that we need,” White said.

Another firefighter had his own bout with cancer but was declared cancer-free last year.

Plastics used in many buildings can release carcinogens during fires, White said. Even structures being built with wood now have curing agents or glue that contaminate the air.

Potential harm from hazardous materials doesn’t necessarily stop once a fire is put out, White said.

“Now we have to deal with the water,” he said. “And the water will contain those chemicals as well, dripping from the burnt materials. So you have to contend with that getting on your turnout gear.”

That increases the importance of machines that remove chemicals from fire gear, White said.

“We need to try and get extractors in all the stations, practice the personal hygiene of coming back from a fire and taking a shower and getting all those carcinogens, contaminants ... out of our system,” he said.

The department has extraction machines at three stations that remove carcinogens from the gear, but not all can be washed out, White said. Another important step is pushing for extra gear so firefighters aren’t always wearing the same sets, he said.