St. Joseph Fire Department responds to house fire

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a house fire near 28th and Lafayette streets Thursday afternoon. Flames could be seen coming from the back of one house.
According to a fire inspector on the scene, three units of residents occupied the building and all were accounted for after the fire. No injuries were reported, but several people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the residents. The street was blocked as crews responded for a short period of time.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
