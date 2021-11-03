Even though St. Joseph firefighters were only covering for their colleagues, the call volume of the city of Independence kept crews plenty busy.
St. Joseph Fire Department firefighters were in Independence last week to take calls while local firefighters attended a funeral for one of their fallen. Paid fire departments in the area have “mutual aid” agreements, allowing crews to cross municipal lines to assist in an emergency.
“Fire departments don’t just run fire calls. We run medical, we run car wrecks and different types of rescues,” said Skyler White, a SJFD engineer who traveled to Independence. “Basically when you call 911, and they can’t figure out who to send, they send the fire department. And we get the job done.”
Independence 911 callers weren’t left stranded. SJFD sent a truck to cover the city’s “Station 1” alongside crews from Kansas City. But firefighting isn’t an exact science. While the broad strokes are the same, White said each crew had slightly different ideas on how to handle calls.
“We had a large collaboration of different ideas and mindsets,” White said. “But no matter what, we always work (it) out, and we always figure out a way to get the job done.”
SJFD relies on these mutual aid agreements for several reasons. In 2018, area crews covered calls in St. Joseph after the death of a firefighter so local crews could attend a funeral.
But the mutual aid agreements can also be used when SJFD firefighters can’t handle the call load inside the city. White said that if crews must respond to multiple fires at once, it stresses the department to at least 75% manpower.
During a large fire or multiple fires, crews from the surrounding area are often called into help.
“It’s a family mentality ... we might fight like brothers and sisters, but we have each other’s backs,” White said.
