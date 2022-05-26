Emergency responders work the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Belt Highway on May 21. Injury crashes account for more than 60% of total crash reports in St. Joseph, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.
The St. Joseph Police Department has seen a 61% decrease in total crash reports in 2022.
Beginning this year, the department hasn't been taking crash reports for non-injury accidents, but numbers aren't only down because of the decrease in reports, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.
"The interesting thing is our injury crashes are down as well," he said. "We're still responding all those. So it's not as simple (as) saying, 'All our numbers are down and that's because we're not going.' We're still going to injury crashes, and they're down by half."
The total difference in injury crashes so far this year is a 51% drop. Injury crashes account for more than 60% of SJPD's total crashes each year, Tonn said.
Many people don't realize they can make a report without relying on police, he said.
"It doesn't have to be by law enforcement. You can make it online through the city's website," Tonn said. "You can make it here in the lobby on our kiosk and that report is the same, you can provide that to your insurance company, and it's the same thing as if we had written it. But when we don't go to those, it allows us time to do other things."
The change was made in an effort to lessen the workload since the department is short on officers. There's a chance SJPD starts sending officers to non-injury crashes again after staff shortages subside, but the move away from non-injury reports is gaining traction nationwide, Tonn said.
"It's possible if we got our staffing up that we could start taking it, I mean, it doesn't hurt anything," he said. "But understand that this is the national trend. Most departments don't take non-injury crashes, because it's something between you and your insurance company to handle."
Police still are responding to crash scenes if there's a disturbance, someone doesn't have insurance or vehicles are blocking traffic, Tonn said.
