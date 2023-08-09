SROs aim to focus on safety, mentorship

The role of a law enforcement authority can be a tough one, especially in a classroom, but local school resource officers are hoping to start the school year in a positive way.
A recent study published by the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management found that the presence of an SRO in school leads directly to the increase in harsh disciplinary actions by school administrators such as suspensions and arrests by police.
Sgt. Todd Derr of the St. Joseph Police Department said harsh discipline isn’t what any officer wants a situation to result in, and the No. 1 goal for SROs is to make sure the school environment is safe.
“Our primary goal is safety and making sure our students can learn,” Derr said. “We’re very understanding and generally only take action on repeat offenders that are habitually causing the same issues. That’s when we collaborate with the school to decide what’s best for the child in terms of next steps.”
The research pointed out that SROs saw between a 35% and 80% increase in out-of-school suspensions, and a 25% to 90% increase in expulsions.
In addition, it emphasized that public concern has grown over arrests of students — predominantly Black students — for minor misconduct.
Derr said school officers work to ensure that minor offenses made by students rarely result in arrest and a student’s race will never determine the type of punishment given.
“When it comes to suspensions and disciplines, we take guidance from school leaders,” he said. “The only time we get involved is if it’s something serious. Oftentimes they can divert the child to some kind of non-judicial punishment. Unfortunately, sometimes that may be in-school or out-of-school suspension.”
“We also will never go out looking for a particular person or race unless it’s a situation school admin can’t handle,” Derr said. “We’re there to provide safety and mentorship and when a particular person is causing trouble, we must handle it.”
While these are full-time and certified armed deputies, they also aim to be there for students through mentoring to ensure they build a positive relationship with them, Derr added.
“If you don’t have their trust, then it’s hard to interact with them,” he said. “When an incident does happen and you need to get to the bottom of it, if they don’t trust in the police, they’re not going to cooperate. So, we aim to keep a positive relationship with them year-round, which is why we have events like our cops summer camp.”
With the help of technology and security cameras, SROs are confident that safety is not an issue at local schools, and more safety additions are in development.
“There are many security measures being developed at our schools,” Derr said. “We just ask that students and parents comply with those. Sometimes they’re inconvenient because you can’t get your child into school as quickly as you could in the past but they’re meant to protect your child and protect the school.”
