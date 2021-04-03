Stray animal reports have been lower so far in 2021 than last year, but with the arrival of spring, animal control officers could get a little busier.
Rising temperatures mark the start of mating season for cats, Aubrey Silvey, a humane educator with St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue, said.
“When the weather is warmer, there are a lot more animals out loose,” she said. “Which also, it’s like I said a bad situation because it’s also the time that we’re having kitten season where there’s lots of kittens and cats going into heat.”
Spaying and neutering pets are one of the best ways to prevent the number of strays from increasing. Then there’s no chance of a pet reproducing if it gets out of the house or lost, Silvey said.
There were 88 calls for captured stray dogs through the first three months last year, with 297 dog-at-large calls. There have been 79 captured dog calls and 279 dog-at-large calls this year.
It’s difficult to gauge whether the decrease is a good omen, Silvey said.
“Either there’s less stray animals out there or we’re receiving less complaints, so it’s really important that if people see something they call us and let us know,” she said.
The shelter began microchipping strays taken in there a few years ago, but many of the animals picked up still are found with no chip or other form of identification. That can make it difficult to know whether animals are lost or stray, Silvey said.
“If your animal isn’t microchipped or isn’t wearing registration, it’s really hard for us to get it back to you,” she said. “Especially if your dog came from Atchison or Kansas City, you don’t know where to look.”
A third of pets that get lost never make it home, Silvey said.
Disease transmission is another concern with strays, Dr. James Mrkvicka with Animal Tales Veterinary Clinic said.
“Without an owner involvement, it’s pretty hard because there’s just free-roaming populations that receive no veterinary care whatsoever,” he said. “And so when your pet encounters that population, there’s a risk involved. So that’s why you want to make sure your own individual pets are well taken care of and vaccinated.”
Disease and parasites vary depending on the species, Mrkvicka said. Common concerns for cats include fleas, ticks and feline strains of leukemia and AIDS. Fleas and ticks also can be factors dogs, along with canine parvovirus and mange.
“Dogs can get sarcoptic mange and that can potentially be transmitted to people,” he said. “Cats, occasionally they’ll get mange mites, but usually it’s if they have something else running with them. But ringworm is pretty common in kittens and that’s definitely transmissible to people.”
Stray animal numbers aren’t the only thing that increases as weather warms up. Parasites also start to increase as the seasons change, Mrkvicka said.
“When the temperatures get warmer, the flea and tick population seems to thrive more and we see a lot more skin cases during that time of year,” he said.
Working with the shelter ensures that animals taken in at least get some check-ups and vaccinations, Mrkvicka said.
The shelter works with several local vet clinics to provide necessary services like low-cost spay and neutering, vaccinations for strays and microchipping, Silvey said.
