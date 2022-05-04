Dogs sit in their kennels Wednesday at St. Joseph Animal Shelter. Vaccinating pets annually for rabies is important for owners because the disease is extremely contagious, said Aubrey Silvey, a humane educator with St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
Rabies shots are a popular spring vaccination for pets, but since the vaccine has greatly reduced the number of cases over the years, many people don't realize the seriousness of the disease.
After contracting rabies, symptoms generally appear within a few days, but the situation quickly can take a turn for the worse, Animal Tails Veterinary Assistant Randi DeBey said.
"I don't think people are aware of the risks," she said. "If it's caught early enough, it can be treated, but once you start showing showing symptoms, it is fatal."
Rabies is highly contagious, so it helps to be aware of which types of animals are likely to carry the disease, said Aubrey Silvey, a humane educator with St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
"If an infected animal bites or scratches you, then you're pretty much gonna get it, and they get it from wild animals, like raccoons are known to have rabies, or bats can even have it," she said. "If your cat or dog gets a hold of a bat, sometimes bats get into houses and those types of things. So if, you know, they come into contact with an animal that is infected, then the chances of them getting if they're not vaccinated would be pretty high."
While it's often bats or raccoons that carry the disease, it also could be skunks, coyotes or even bobcats, Debey said.
It's especially important to get checked after coming into contact with wild animals, since people or pets can get scratched without realizing it, she said. Owners should pay attention to their pet's behavior, as odd behavior can be a red flag something is wrong, Debey said.
"Usually they'll show other neurological symptoms (or) just weird, unusual behavior, so if your pet has, like, no history of being vaccinated and starts behaving really strangely," she said. "They're not necessarily aggressive, they're just weird. Then yes, it would definitely be a good idea to have them checked out."
Pets that spend extensive time outside are at higher risk because it's more likely they'll come in contact with an infected animal. But it still is important to get indoor pets vaccinated since there's always a chance they get out of the house or that an animal, like a bat, could get inside, Silvey said.
