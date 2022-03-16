With spring weather here, at least for now, the urge can be strong to get boats back on the water.
But planning accordingly and maintaining the proper precautions should go hand-in-hand with breaking out the watercraft, said Sgt. Jake Angle of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
“It’s just like operating a motor vehicle out there on the highway,” he said. “A lot of times it’s the thing you don’t plan on that can happen, and that’s why you’ve got to take all the necessary precautions. I know people are itching to get out on the water, and you’ve got to be careful.”
Just because the air feels warm doesn’t mean the water will be in the same conditions. It’s important to check water temperatures since swimming becomes more difficult in the cold, and there’s the risk of hypothermia, Angle said.
“If you ended up off that vessel in the water — you can be a great swimmer, you can be the strongest person in the world — but your body doesn’t operate at those temperatures very well,” he said.
The possibility of ending up outside a boat also highlights the need to keep life jackets up to date, Angle said.
“You need to look at the condition of that life jacket,” he said. “If it’s, you know, got heavy wear on it — the straps — maybe there’s a torn safety strap on it or something like that, you know, they need to be replaced as well. Some life jackets, depending on the makes and the models, they even come with expiration dates.”
Similar to driving a car, boaters have to be careful to keep an eye on their surroundings and be wary of distractions, Angle said. That also means keeping lights in working order so boaters can still see their surroundings when it’s dark.
“Make sure ... the lighting is functioning if you’re going to be operating at dusk, dawn or after dark,” he said. “Things like that (are) critically important. It’s all about safety.”
