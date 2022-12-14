The steel plates have been removed along Messanie Street in St. Joseph, but there is still more work to be done on the project they marked.
Spire Inc. is in the middle of a pipeline infrastructure replacement project. Crews began working in the area in May of this year and are expected to be completed with Phase B by the end of the month.
Izaak Cox, manager of pipeline management at Spire, said the project goes all the way out to Phase F, so he expects crews to continue work for another year and a half.
"There's definitely more work to come, but they're just broken up into phases,” Cox said. “We'll take them little chunks at a time and we'll just work through the project.”
The project involves replacing old, bare-steel pipes with new, plastic pipes. Cox said while the old pipe is not dangerous, it has the potential to become so if it begins to corrode or leak. That makes replacing them necessary.
“It's a lot of work, it's a lot of disruption, but ultimately we're out there to do this work and provide a safe, reliable product to deliver it to the customers in a safe fashion,” Cox said. “That's our main focus, and with as little disruption as possible.”
Phase B consists of replacing the pipe along a 20-block span on Messanie Street from Noyes Boulevard to Eighth Street. Phases C through F will be replacing pipes to the north and south of Messanie into residential areas.
A map that can be found at spireenergy.com/upgrades shows work will branch north between Noyes and 22nd Street along Sylvanie and Angelique streets, and south towards Herman Avenue out to 22nd, 21st and 20th streets and Warsaw Avenue. Cox said Spire customers will be notified through the mail that crews will be working in that area, followed by signage and other notes for all residents.
He said as long as the weather is safe, crews will be working throughout the winter and into next year. He said they try to install pipes near sidewalks and out of the roadways but sometimes it’s unavoidable and pipe is placed in the street. This is when steel plates come into play to allow traffic to still flow during construction.
