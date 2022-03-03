Neck and spinal injuries can have serious implications on those affected, even leading to paralysis in severe cases. But evolving practices by emergency responders are helping to limit those injuries from getting worse.
Even the simple act of putting patients on cots instead of spinal or backboards can increase recovery chances, Buchanan County Paramedic Andrew King said. EMS still uses the boards at times, but it’s a more specific application than in the past.
“A backboard is an extrication device and that’s what we use it for,” he said. “We use it to get someone safely and securely from one position to our cot ... It’s not what everybody thinks it is. It used to be used as that, as something just to completely mobilize people, but we realized we were causing more harm than we were doing good.”
Responders increase the level of caution any time there’s a possibility of neck or head injuries, King said. They utilize resources like C-collars to keep the head steady even during transport, limiting risk to the brain or spinal column.
“That’s the main functioning parameters of the body,” he said. “That’s where your central nervous system is running through, and if there’s injury to that, it could be very detrimental. It could be nonreversible, so we’re going to take lots of precautions to make sure we’re protecting that neck and head as much as possible.”
There are around 18,000 new spinal cord injuries each year, according to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center.
Vehicle crashes are the most common cause of spinal injuries, with car or motorcycle crashes accounting for almost half of injuries, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Provided there are no life-threatening dangers like a fire, one of the best ways to minimize further injury after any physical trauma is to move as little as possible until responders arrive, King said.
“If you have a fall, a car accident, something like that where you hit your head or your neck, or you’re feeling pain in your head or your neck, we really want you to not move,” he said. “That way when we come in, we can do a good assessment and we can really move you in a safe, secure way.”
