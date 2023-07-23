Speeding fatalities across the nation are on the rise and local officials are sounding the alarm of concern.
Although there has been a decrease in overall roadway deaths in the U.S., the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported speeding fatalities reached a 14-year high in 2021 and make up almost one-third of all traffic deaths.
According to data from the NHTSA, speeding-related fatalities increased by 8% from 2020 to 2021, with 12,330 people killed in 2021 such crashes.
Sgt. Shane Hux with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says in the Troop H area, officials are seeing the trend.
“Statewide, our numbers are down. However, there is an increase right here locally in the Troop H area,” Hux said. “Last year at this time we were at 18% and currently, we’re setting at 22%.”
Speeding can affect safety even while driving at the speed limit but too fast for road conditions.
Hux said many contributing factors lead to speeding, but the most common is impaired driving.
“Any time you operate a motor vehicle while in an impaired condition, it decreases your fine motor skills so you’re going to make bad decisions,” he said. “Impairment and operating a motor vehicle do not go together, whether that be on a controlled substance or with alcohol. You’re putting not only your own life but the lives of others at risk.”
Additionally, more than half of speeding drivers were not wearing a seat belt, as compared to 23% of non-speeding drivers.
This also serves as a reminder to always buckle up when behind the wheel.
“Make sure you and everyone inside the vehicle buckles up,” Hux said. “Remember those children. They are not at the age where they can put their seat belt on themselves, so it’s the parent’s or drivers’ responsibility to make sure that the children are properly secured inside that motor vehicle.”
Hux said any fatality is one too many and drivers should follow the three cardinal rules of driving to help reduce the number of speeding fatalities.
“Always obey the traffic laws, buckle up at all times and always devote 100% of your attention to the road,” he said. “We cannot do it by ourselves. It takes everybody’s help to get fatalities reduced.”
