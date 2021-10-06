The St. Joseph-Buchanan County Special Response Team is training officers this week, where they reinforce the importance of carrying out their roles on missions.
Every officer has to know which job is most important in an operation, St. Joseph Police Capt. John Olszowka said.
"On the Special Response Team, like almost anything in policing, what you're doing at the time is the most important," he said. "It may not feel like it's the most important, but everybody has a specific job. In order for a team to accomplish their goal, everyone has to do their job."
They put officers through difficult situations to reinforce their thinking using proper tactics. The more they can cement tactics in simulations, the easier it will be in the field, Olszowka said.
"You just never know," he said. "The more exposed we can get ourselves to different scenarios and different layouts, things like that, the better we can be trained. The harder training is, the easier real-life operation becomes because we've put ourselves through those stresses before."
There's been an increasing focus on safety in Olszowka's 21 years on the team.
Those standards mean officers have to know how to keep civilians safe, as well as themselves, he said.
"This job is more about service; this community wants us here," he said. "This community really does pay our salary, even though people joke about that all the time. We should be doing what they want us to do, and if that is keeping people safe and doing the right thing, that's what we should be doing. If we don't want to do that, there are plenty of other jobs out there."
"Service" even applies to the building police are using for training this week. The team is using an entire floor at the St. Joseph Light and Power building, which means they have to accommodate for the floor's usual tenants.
The normal tenants are Ambrozi Contracting Group and the National Center for Beef Excellence, who vacated their offices for the week.
Officers have to serve three years in law enforcement before they can join the Special Response Team, then complete 40 hours of training on top of their basic police training, Olszowka said. Members of the team go through an additional two days of training every month.
