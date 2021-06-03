Highway Patrol troopers will be conducting a "Click it or Ticket" operation Friday in Northwest Missouri.

Additional troopers will be placed in Gentry and Harrison counties where they will enforce all traffic laws but will be putting an emphasis on child seat belt violations. Missouri has a zero-tolerance policy when seat belt violations involve children.

Officers from the patrol's Troop H conducted six hazardous moving operations and four DWI saturations over Memorial Day weekend. In that time, Troop H recorded 143 traffic citations, made three DWI arrests, 13 drug arrests and gave 293 warnings to drivers.