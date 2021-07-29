A section of South 24th Street was closed after a water main broke Thursday evening.
The break was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 800 block of South 24th Street.
It likely happened because the ground was shifting in such hot weather conditions, an employee with Missouri American Water said.
