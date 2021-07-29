072921_WATER_NP_BRIEF

Water spills down a street and into a gutter while St. Joseph City workers and Missouri American Water employees try to fix a water main break Thursday evening in the 800 block of South 24th Street.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A section of South 24th Street was closed after a water main broke Thursday evening.

The break was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 800 block of South 24th Street.

It likely happened because the ground was shifting in such hot weather conditions, an employee with Missouri American Water said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @np_simone.

