A fire that broke out at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of South 11th Street is believed to have been started on purpose.
The fire was "intentionally set to a couple sofas" that were outside next to a woodshed on the property, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard said.
The fire spread from the shed to a commercial building on the property but was contained from spreading to other buildings.
According to signage on the building, it is the location of Power Motors.
No injuries were reported.
