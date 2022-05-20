top story Some Downtown ramps to close for bridge project News-Press NOW May 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Two Downtown ramps will be closed starting next week for a bridge project. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As part of a bridge rehabilitation project along Interstate 229, the ramps at Felix and Francis streets in Downtown St. Joseph (Exit 6A) are scheduled to be closed May 26 through June 14.During the around-the-clock closure, drivers will need to use an alternate route.The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with PCiRoads, LLC to complete the bridge rehabilitation project. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government Council considers city needs while concluding budget talks Business Local gyms see increase in memberships as summer begins Courts Man charged in New Year's Eve murder pleads not guilty Business Prestyn's Wine Bar unveils new outdoor bar, activity space More Local News → Local Forecast 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.