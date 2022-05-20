Flooding 2 (copy) (copy)

Two Downtown ramps will be closed starting next week for a bridge project.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

As part of a bridge rehabilitation project along Interstate 229, the ramps at Felix and Francis streets in Downtown St. Joseph (Exit 6A) are scheduled to be closed May 26 through June 14.

During the around-the-clock closure, drivers will need to use an alternate route.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with PCiRoads, LLC to complete the bridge rehabilitation project. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.