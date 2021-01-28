When a person experiences a mental health crisis, few people are able to respond at the drop of a hat. But when police officers are in an emergency situation, sometimes that's exactly what's needed.
Kristen Siler-Kline is a community mental health liaison crisis clinician, a social worker who joins officers with the St. Joseph Police Department during mental health crisis calls.
“It’s been a really positive response. I am there, I am not in a uniform. I am a social worker and I can take the time to talk to them," Siler-Kline said. "We can talk through what’s going on, and our goal is to connect them to resources that can be helpful and we’ve seen a really positive response from that."
Officers declare a scene safe before Siler-Kline comes in for assistance. Once she is able to talk with someone, she works on connecting him or her with options and help. Siler-Kline said she has seen a good success rate with those she talks to on these calls.
“Last year I followed up with over 800 people and we were able to connect about 75% of them ... with community resources, whether that be outpatient behavioral health, whether they needed inpatient services," she said. "We were able to make them those connections so we really see that there’s a huge need."
But there are some people who Siler-Kline struggles to help. This is something she understands.
“Most of the time it ends up working it, it ends up being positive. Of course there are those times when someone is not receptive, and that’s OK. That’s totally OK, that’s up to them," she said. "Our goal is just to see how we can be helpful and make sure everybody is safe.”
The police department has seen such a need that a second imbedded social worker is going to be hired.
“We’re growing, expanding, our team has continued to expand. We have a law enforcement liaison in the jail, and we have somebody out at BCA (Buchanan County Academy) as well, and then this position,” Siler-Kline said.
The idea of placing social workers in law enforcement agencies spread in 2020.
“It’s just been kind of trial and error seeing what is a good fit," she said.
The lessons learned are something Siler-Kline and others with the police department hope to share.
"I see this catching on big time. We are sharing next month at the state CIT council, and we’re sharing what our program looks like and how that is funded and how the partnership can work," she said. "So we’re going to share that and hopefully provide a blueprint for other departments that are interested as well.”
Siler-Kline suggests people ask for CIT officers if calling law enforcement during a mental health crisis. These officers have an additional 40 hours of training for these situations.