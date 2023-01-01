A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in Moscow, Idaho. Many took to social media to try and solve the case, leading to more harm than good in some instances.
FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where the students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have "critical information" about the case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho. Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car that was seen near where the students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have "critical information" about the case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE - The moon rises on Nov. 29, 2022, as a Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. It's been nearly three weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, but there are still more questions than answers surrounding the investigation. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Social media investigators have taken the spotlight in a murder case in Moscow, Idaho, that is gathering the attention of the nation.
Four University of Idaho students were murdered on Nov. 13, and authorities have not revealed much of the information in the open investigation, although a suspect was taken into custody on Friday after more than a month of frustration from the public.
In the weeks leading up to the arrest, some took to Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Facebook and TikTok to try and solve the case themselves, which in some instances has led to more harm than good.
While social media can be a useful tool for investigations, officers locally said it can be a double-edged sword.
Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said the use of social media when conducting an investigation alerts not only the public but suspects as well.
“Once a post is out there, it’s out there ... you can’t take it back,” Collie said.
Collie said there are risks in posting information related to an open investigation.
“A lot of times as we’re investigating the case, stuff that may be crucial for our investigation that we’re trying to hold close to us to help bring that case to justice is now being put out for the entire world,” Collie said. “It might alert the suspects who now know what it is we’re looking for or that we know information they may not have thought we knew. They can be destroying evidence, getting rid of evidence. It may disclose who witnesses or victims are and could be putting other people’s lives in danger.”
While there are reasons social media sleuthing of a case can be harmful, Collie said there are benefits as well.
“If we’re putting out (that) we’re looking for a blue Camaro with Kansas plates and somebody is seeing that then it’s getting information relayed to us quickly, which helps us to solve that crime,” Collie said.
In any case, speaking with law enforcement before posting about a crime is recommended.
“We just want people to be very sure before they’re posting information or at least trying to talk to local law enforcement who’s investigating that crime before something is posted,” Collie said.
Collie said that when law enforcement is on the right track with an investigation, certain tips may lead to inaccurate information. Whether or not the information is true or not, all leads have to be taken into account.
“Although we may be on the right track and getting further into the case, we may get sidetracked with inaccurate information,” Collie said. “Until it’s investigated and looked into ... we verify the information. It still pulls people from the actual case to investigate the sidetracked information that may not necessarily be true.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.