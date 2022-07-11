Reporting crime on local social media pages has become commonplace, and officers say that’s a positive thing.
One popular Facebook page in St. Joseph, St. Joseph MO Crime Alert, has nearly 58,000 members and is open to the public to view and post.
The page allows people in St. Joseph and surrounding areas to interact about potential crimes, missing animals or items and other issues and events that may be pertinent to community members.
These pages not only gain the attention of residents but law enforcement as well.
Sgt. Matt Kneib of the St. Joseph Police Department said social media is a great tool to help in an investigation.
“I mean, it does (help) in the sense. It especially helps with a lot of the crime pages that are out there and stuff. It’s about looking at and monitoring that detailed information for us. And so it’s definitely a positive thing,” Kneib said.
With social media playing a big part in getting information out, Kneib said there is one platform that the department uses more than others.
“I think for our purpose, Facebook has just been more feasible and usable for us,” Knieb said.
Kneib said that in the future the department is looking to further its social media interaction and use.
“I can see us going in a different direction and trying to involve all social media platforms and talking to take advantage of whatever we can to help us out and utilize it,” Kneib said.
