Technology is making it tougher for the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force to target areas where crime is occurring.
Capt. Shawn Collie said finding areas with frequent drug use can be a challenge, as people are commonly going mobile and finding ways to sell drugs through social platforms.
“Ten or 15 years ago, we would see people literally out on street corners and stopping vehicles selling drugs,” Collie said. “That has kind of went by the wayside, and most of what we see now is, depending on the area, they meet at a Walmart, Walgreens or a Speedy’s parking lot, somewhere they know they can blend in well with the public.”
Collie said inner-city areas still remain prominent spots for drug deals, however.
“When it comes to selling drugs, trying to narrow down specific areas is tough to do,” Collie said. “But a lot of what we see is usually in the inner-city area where there’s just more people. We noticed that drug dealers feel like they blend in a little better there compared to somebody showing up in the middle of nowhere or at a gas station out in a rural area. They just don’t fit in.”
Collie said when residents do notice unfamiliar people or activity in the area, it helps officers keep track of who is bringing in drugs to the area.
“We really aim to get the message out there to know the people in your neighborhood,” he said. “It helps us prevent drug dealers or drug transactions from happening in your neighborhood when you know who should be there. We don’t encourage residents to approach these people, but do take note and call law enforcement.”
Most recently, the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force confiscated more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine in St. Joseph, and officials said this serves as a reminder to be aware of what’s being passed around in the community.
“People have no idea what’s in these drugs, who made it or where they’re made,” Collie said. “Even if it’s someone you know, taking drugs that wasn’t prescribed to you is a life-threatening move and we’re constantly reminding people to make safe decisions when it comes to this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.