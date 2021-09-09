St. Joseph has started to see an uptick in debris fires that only gets worse as things begin to dry up in the fall.
Battalion Chief Paris Jenkins of the St. Joseph Fire Department said many such fires start from a common source.
"Debris fires that are accidental many times are caused by improperly discarded smoking materials," he said. "Many times improperly discarded cigarettes will go into the trash can before they have been given time to cool."
Jenkins said not only should people be careful to put out lit materials before discarding them, but they also should never drop cigarettes on the ground or throw them out a window.
"There really is not a good place other than the proper disposal place," he said. "They have the little cigarette butt things there beside the stores before you go into a store. That's a lot better than setting them down or just giving them a toss and then they roll around for a little while."
Changes in the weather can bring heightened concerns, especially in the fall.
"Wherever the wind is blowing has a tendency to collect debris. ... It doesn't take much to get it going from there," Jenkins said.
As the fall approaches so does open burning. Jenkins said he wants people to be careful as foliage collects, creating a perfect storm for a fire starting in the leaves.
The National Fire Prevention Association found that 5% of structure fires were started by smoking materials but they accounted for almost 25% of home fire deaths. Jenkins said even discarding a cigarette outside of a building causes fire concerns.
"They're in the mulch that's there beside the building and then it starts underneath the siding, somebody smells smoke, it takes us a little while to find it," Jenkins said. "But eventually, that's what we'll come up with if it's around a porch structure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.