When your smoke detector makes a sound, are you sure you know what it's telling you?
National Fire Safety Week runs through Oct. 8, and this year, firefighters are encouraging people to focus on smoke detectors, particularly understanding the differences in the noises they make.
St. Joseph Fire Department Inspector Mindy Andrasevits said listening carefully can help people identify when the issue is a low battery or if it is an actual smoke warning.
"If it's being set off because there's smoke, it'll be a constant beep, beep, beep, beep loud. That usually means listen to it, get up, get on your feet and get out the door. If it's an occasional beep, just a chirp, every 30 to 60 seconds, that usually indicates a low battery," she said.
Andrasevits said it's important to know if your smoke detector is working properly by pressing the "test" button on the unit. But it's also important that everyone knows the appropriate response if they hear the alarm.
"It's great that you have smoke alarms in your home, but what do you do if you hear? So you have to have a plan. Think about what to do, think about where are you going to go, how are you going to get escape your bedroom if you can't go out the door of your bedroom? What are your other options?" Andrasevits said. "If you have kids at home, what are the kids gonna do? You need to play on that, you need to practice that ... everybody needs to go outside and meet at one spot, they need to know where that spot is."
The National Fire Protection Association warns people to be prepared for kitchen fires, which are not only the most common house fires but among the most dangerous, too.
"The number one cause of injury and death is kitchen fires, so we remind people not to leave the kitchen if you're cooking," Andrasevits said. "It's so easy to get distracted. You put something on the stove and when you leave the room to take care of something ... boom. You're off doing something else before you realize your kitchen's smoking. So don't get distracted; stay in the kitchen when you're cooking."
If you hear a low battery beep, it's vital to act. Andrasevits added the full unit needs to be changed every 10 years. If you need a smoke detector, one can be provided by the Red Cross and the fire department will assist in setting it up properly.
