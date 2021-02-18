A power grid stressed past its limit forced rolling blackouts to hundreds of thousands of customers, but some smaller providers avoided the problem.
Cooperative officials told News-Press NOW their utility companies were able to avoid shutting off power to customers because they operate outside of the Southwest Power Pool, a vast regional regulatory agency, and they belong to an association that has its own power generation. They also burned additional coal to keep the lights on.
“We also have maybe something not so popular for people to hear these days,” James Bagley, chief executive officer of United Electric Cooperative, said. “We have a large supply of coal fired power plants, and the coal-fired plants actually allow us to stay running during the coldest part of the year.”
Larger utility companies, like Evergy, which services the St. Joseph area, were ordered to decrease the stress on the grid by the SPP, though the company had flexibility on which homes and businesses to turn dark.
Officials from United Electric and Evergy agree that stress on the grid wasn’t caused by a failure of any one power source. Coal, which is often stored outside, froze. The cost of natural gas skyrocketed because of winter weather. Some wind turbines froze. That’s on top of fallen power lines or other mechanical issues.
United Electric and another small utility, Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative, don’t operate under the authority of the SPP. Instead, they operate alongside 49 other utility providers in a conglomerate dubbed the Associated Electric Cooperative.
“We’re part of an independent system of cooperatives that basically has its own power generation and transmission system,” Garrett Poorman, communications director for Platte-Clay, said. “So the reason that that system has been able to maintain power up to this point without having to institute any forced outages is because we have an extremely diverse (power) supply.”
In contrast, the SPP covers a 17 state region, with power generation coming from dozens of sources and locations. Normally, the larger region benefits companies like Evergy because they can receive additional power when needed from an area of the country that has an excess.
But with brutal winter conditions blanketing much of the United States, there wasn’t excess power to go around. The Associated Electric Cooperative is more centralized than the SPP, serving just three states, Missouri, Oklahoma and Iowa, according to its website.
The Associated Electric Cooperative also doesn’t have the authority to order member cooperatives to reduce load, though officials in multiple cooperatives said they follow Associated Electric Cooperative’s guidance.
The SPP also used coal as its primary energy generation Tuesday, during the forced outages, but Evergy and other power companies were required to institute blackouts.
SPP is considered a regional transmission organization, while the Associated Electric Cooperative is not.
“If you’re in an RTO, at times you have rules come into play on the cross flows between one company to another,” Bagley said. “But in our case, not being a member of an RTO, we can make our own plans. In our case, having independence helped us get through without having rolling blackouts.”
Bagley acknowledged that United Electric was “very close” to instituting rolling blackouts but forecasted that would likely be unnecessary going forward.
Both Poorman and Bagley recognized customers would be seeing a significant increase in their electricity bills because of increased costs. Power plants are running at max capacity, and employees are being paid overtime to keep the grid online.
Poorman urged Platte-Clay customers to get in touch with a customer service representative if they cannot pay their bill, and that the co-op would work out an individual payment plan. Customers will also soon receive credits because they are part owners of the company under its structure.
Bagley said United-Electric has imposed a moratorium on disconnections until April, and consumers, who are also part-owners, could be put on yearlong payment plans if necessary.
Both the SPP, Platte Clay and United Electric are all encouraging consumers to limit their power consumption as the grid still experiences stress.