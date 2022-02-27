Assisting the homeless can come with challenges for law enforcement, and those only increase in areas with low population density and during the colder months.
"It's a difficult situation," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said. "There are areas that are more sparsely populated than others but, you know, we try to patrol — and I think all agencies do — but we do rely on our citizens to help."
The issue took a front seat recently in Northwest Missouri after a Blue Springs, Missouri, man was found dead in Livingston County on Feb. 19.
Michael Daly, who was believed to have been homeless, was found at Poosey Conservation Area, and an investigation indicated he had been dead several weeks before being found. He hadn't been seen since Dec. 18 on U.S. Highway 36, when he declined multiple attempts from Livingston County law enforcement to provide assistance.
Those two locations, both well removed from big population centers, underline the importance of assistance from residents. Their input is needed as citizens know the area and are more likely to notice an unfamiliar person or vehicle, Puett said.
"That's why we ask citizens if there's a suspicious vehicle or there's something out somewhere and they're concerned to give us a call so we can check that out and make sure somebody's not in distress or needing something," he said.
Actually providing service to someone traveling on foot can become a challenge as well if, like Daly, they decline service. Sometimes subjects in need become uncooperative because they've had bad interactions with law enforcement in the past, Puett said. Officers have to be able to communicate the "serve" portion of "protect and serve," he said.
Officers often can provide help or get those in need to a shelter but they have to start by showing their good intentions to build trust, Puett said.
