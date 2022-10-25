St. Joseph School District leaders and local law enforcement are highlighting the importance of staying alert and continually developing new safety protocols after a school shooting in St. Louis on Monday.
“I’d like to be able to think that we’re never going to have to witness it or anything, and I hope we never have to,” said Shannon Nolte, director of nonacademic services. “However, in this day and age, it seems like a matter of if and when sometimes.”
Nolte said the school district partners with many emergency services when it comes to ensuring the safety of students because a threatening situation could happen at any moment.
Sgt. Todd Derr of the St. Joseph Police Department said the school resource officers are regularly training and implementing ways to keep their schools safe.
“We’re training for these types of situations year-round,” Derr said. “We just finished a training in September on an active shooter response situation and we’ve got another already planned in a few months. We take it very seriously, and the material we’re learning can change each time because you don’t want the suspect to learn your strategy.”
Derr also mentioned the importance of buckling down on entry into the buildings.
“I can’t speak on how the student got into the building over in St. Louis, but we try to take as much precaution as possible when allowing entry into the building,” he said. “In our district, you can’t get in the school without a key card entry or someone with a key allowing you in.”
In some cases, students can gain access to schools without having a key, but Nolte said this is a situation the district is prepared for.
“There may be an incident where a former student can get in, but I can tell you we have cameras that are being monitored at all times during the day,” Nolte said. “We’ve taken a lot of steps this past year with upgrading our security cameras and doors is operating properly, so when it comes down to it, the most important thing to do is to educate our staff on handling these situations.”
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said the St. Louis law enforcement did an effective job at getting into the building quickly to save as many victims as possible, and locally, that is what area officers are trained to do.
“It’s horrific to lose a teacher and a student over a situation like this, but overall, the goal is to make sure we respond as quickly as possible if that event does occur," Puett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.