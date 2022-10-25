Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett discusses the impact of the St. Louis school shooting on Monday and how local law enforcement is working to prevent this from happening in St. Joseph.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph School District leaders and local law enforcement are highlighting the importance of staying alert and continually developing new safety protocols after a school shooting in St. Louis on Monday.

“I’d like to be able to think that we’re never going to have to witness it or anything, and I hope we never have to,” said Shannon Nolte, director of nonacademic services. “However, in this day and age, it seems like a matter of if and when sometimes.”

