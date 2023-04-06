SJSD Elementary schools to be equipped with Narcan

Responding to the growing opioid crisis, the St. Joseph School District now is supplying each school in the district with Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

“We've had Narcan in our high schools and middle schools for about four years now,” said Tammy Smith-Hinchey, the district's health coordinator. “This year, with the increase in opioid overdoses in communities around the United States, we just decided that it was time to also put the Narcan in the elementary schools.”

