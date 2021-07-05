SJPD wants more people signed up for Nixle Alerts

When severe weather like recent flash flooding strikes, a child goes missing or an accident closes a street, it's key to get that information out to the public quickly.
Many law enforcement agencies, including the St. Joseph Police Department, use a mass communication tool called Nixle alerts to make the public aware of these types of situations. That's why officials are urging people to sign up for the alerts.
Messages come in text or email and help clarify police activity in an area, issue weather warnings and locate missing people. Capt. Jennifer Protzman with the St. Joseph Police Department's command center, said these alerts have helped locate missing children and even the parents of a found child.
Many of the messages also are used to keep the public aware of possible dangers or time-consuming delays, such as roads impacted by traffic accidents or closed due to other police incidents like standoffs.
"Nixle alerts are a good way to push out information to the public and keep the community aware of events that are going on," Protzman said. "We use it a lot for things like road closures, to avoid certain locations such as traffic accidents."
She said these alerts come in handy to get information out to a large number of people quickly and are a way to prevent numerous calls to the communications center where dispatchers are busy dealing with emergencies.
Sign up to receive Nixle alerts via text or email at stjoemo.info/police-department and click the 'Nixle alert' icon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.