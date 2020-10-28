The arrival of winter weather, as well as the upcoming holiday season, typically leads to a spike in mental-health crises. The increased stress and anxiety that has come from the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t helped either.
The St. Joseph Police Department receives a number of calls regarding mental-health situations, from dementia to bipolar disorder. Sgt. James Langston said it’s important to recognize not all people experiencing a mental-health crisis should go to jail or the hospital.
“A lot of human interaction has been reduced, and that's taken a toll on people,” Langston said. “Then with the weather changing and the holidays coming up, people being unsure about things, that can tend to take a toll on people. We've been seeing a lot of people who are just lonely and want somebody to talk to.”
The St. Joseph Police Department has a mental health liaison, Kristen Siler, on staff. Siler works at the Family Guidance Center but has an office at the police department. Typically, she responds to mental-health calls after officers deem the situation safe.
When Siler isn’t working, officers will handle those situations, thanks to the proper crisis-intervention training.
“We train our Crisis Intervention Team officers to basically listen and remain calm themselves,” Langston said. “Project a calming voice, don't raise your voice, as long as individuals are not doing anything to actively harm themselves or harm somebody else.”
Langston said knowing the strengths of his officers and how they might help in a mental-health situation is important.
“Some officers have more of a passion for traffic enforcement or criminal investigations than others,” Langston said. “Some have more of a heart for dealing with individuals in a mental-health crisis. One of our jobs as supervisor is to identify where our officers strengths may lie.”