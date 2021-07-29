A St. Joseph Police Department sergeant is under investigation for allegedly slapping a woman on the backside.
Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian confirmed his agency is investigating the alleged incident, which occurred at a Fraternal Order of Police event near Mozingo Lake on July 17.
One attendee is a former law enforcement officer who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation and corroborated the facts surrounding the incident.
SJPD Sgt. Doug Howard is the officer under investigation. According to the department’s website, Howard works the night shift. A second former law enforcement officer confirmed Howard attended the event.
Even though the incident involves an SJPD officer, the case is being investigated by the Maryville Department of Public Safety because the event where the incident allegedly occurred happened there.
Christian said the case would be turned over to Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips for prosecution. Philips couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday.
St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson confirmed that the department has launched an internal investigation into the matter.
Wilson said Howard has been placed on administrative duty. Wilson said the department would respect Howard’s right to due process and that he’s still being paid but is not working on patrol.
St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray declined to comment on the incident.
“Please talk to the chief,” he said. “I do not get involved in personnel matters.”
News-Press NOW contacted Brad Kerns, the president of the local Fraternal Order of Police chapter. Kerns didn’t said the FOP is aware of the incident.
“The NWMO Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3 is aware of the incident and with respect to the ongoing investigation and all parties involved, we refer you to the investigating agencies for comments,” Kerns said in an email.
In 2019, when a different St. Joseph police officer was charged with domestic assault, he was “relieved” of all police authority pending the outcome of the criminal case. However, Howard has not yet been charged with a crime, according to online court records.
Howard told News-Press NOW when reached that he couldn't comment publicly.
One attendee and one current law enforcement officer told News-Press NOW the person who was allegedly slapped is the wife of a current SJPD officer and the relative of another officer. The alleged victim didn’t respond Thursday when contacted via social media.
News-Press NOW obtained a copy of the incident report, which includes surface-level details. In that report, a Maryville police officer wrote that he received a call from an unnamed attendee who wished to “report an assault.” The call to report the incident took place two days later, on July 19.
