A St. Joseph Police Department officer previously under internal investigation has been removed as a supervisor on the department's website.
Doug Howard, the officer previously on administrative leave, is no longer listed as a supervisor as of Friday. Previously, Howard was listed as a sergeant on the night shift.
St. Joseph Human Resources Director Amy Cohorst confirmed that Howard's title as of Friday is "police officer."
"Website adjustments are made as timely as possible," said Capt. Jeff Wilson, an SJPD spokesperson when asked about Howard's status on Wednesday.
Howard was under investigation for an incident that occurred in Maryville, Missouri during a Fraternal Order of Police event.
The Maryville Department of Public Safety was investigating an allegation that Howard slapped a woman related to two other police officers on the backside.
Maryville's prosecutor ultimately declined to file criminal charges, though the SJPD's investigation was separate from the criminal investigation.
