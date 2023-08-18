Multiple juveniles were taken into custody Thursday for recent violent crimes, and while officers are glad to make progress on these cases, the uptick in crimes committed by young people is a concern.
Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said each of these crimes, which included stabbings, home invasion robberies and other acts that took extensive investigation from patrol officers and members of the drug strike force, had a commonality of violence.
Police officers made numerous arrests Thursday for these crimes, some of which occurred as early as May of this year.
Police officers completed the investigation of a homicide stabbing that took place on May 28 in the 3000 block of Lafayette. A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the stabbing at 4 p.m. Thursday and is awaiting charges on the case.
Three suspects were arrested Thursday morning for an armed robbery, home invasion incident Aug. 6 on Mitchell Avenue. A 17-year-old suspect, 19-year-old Rhiannan Kemmer and 19-year-old Xavier Decarey were charged with first-degree robbery without bond.
Officers also arrested Thursday a 16-year-old male juvenile in connection with an Aug. 13 shooting at 2515 South 15th St. The victim was a 27-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers aren’t releasing the name of the male victim at this time but said he is currently undergoing serious reconstructive surgeries as a result of his wounds.
Wilson said law enforcement is proud to bring closure to each of these cases, but it brings concern to the amount of juvenile crime occurring.
“That's a short-time frame for this many juveniles to be arrested and I'll tell you that we're still investigating other cases involving juveniles,” Wilson said. “We are noticing a trend, and it is extremely concerning to us.”
With recent incidents, Wilson said law enforcement has been closely working with the school district and juvenile court leaders to put a stop to the uptick in juvenile crime.
“This is a nationwide trend we need to bring attention to and see what we can do to mitigate this,” Wilson said. "Our goal is to help them turn the corner and make these kids understand that this is not the right path to choose.”
