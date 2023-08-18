SJPD gives updates on recent crime

Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department spoke at a conference Friday morning to give updates on crime acts that have occurred over the past few months.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Multiple juveniles were taken into custody Thursday for recent violent crimes, and while officers are glad to make progress on these cases, the uptick in crimes committed by young people is a concern.

Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department said each of these crimes, which included stabbings, home invasion robberies and other acts that took extensive investigation from patrol officers and members of the drug strike force, had a commonality of violence.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.