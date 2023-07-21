SJPD looking to add body cameras to officers' outfits
Video play button

A yes vote for the city's upcoming Capital Improvement Program proposal would put a new tool into the hands of St. Joseph police officers.

St. Joseph Police Chief Paul Luster said the department has asked for $950,000 from the tax for a body-worn camera program. He says the cameras would serve multiple purposes, with the top priority being building trust with the public. 

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.