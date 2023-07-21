SJPD looking to add body cameras to officers' outfits

A yes vote for the city's upcoming Capital Improvement Program proposal would put a new tool into the hands of St. Joseph police officers.
St. Joseph Police Chief Paul Luster said the department hasasked for $950,000 from the taxfor a body-worn camera program. He says the cameras would serve multiple purposes, with thetop priority being building trust with the public.
“Implementing body camerasoffers this next level of transparency when it comes to the public wanting to see footage of certain incidents,” he said. “And from a department standpoint, it allows us toreally upour game when it comes to training. We can look at individual incidents and decide what we could have done betterand see if there are some training issues.We wantourcommunity to have a more professional police department patrolling the streets of St. Joseph.”
Luster said the police department does plan to releasefootage if necessary when allowed under Missouri laws.
Officers are hopeful that the tax will be passed on Aug. 8and department leaders already have startedlooking intodifferent typesof cameras that could be used.
“We're currently meeting with different body-camera vendors and we're doing some demonstrations with those vendors so we can see what we want and what we don't want in a system,” Luster said. "That's going to allow us to develop the proper specs for a bid.”
Luster saidthere’sa lot of planningahead forsetting up body cameras foreach officer but if the tax does pass, the departmentplans toactimmediatelyand expects officers to be wearing them in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.