SJPD applying for federal grant in order to get equipment

The St. Joseph Police Department is applying for a $35,000 federal grant that also will benefit the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.
The money would come from the Edward Burn Grant, which allocates federal funds to law enforcement departments based on crime statistics. Capt. Richard Eaton, the St. Joseph police grants and accreditation manager, has been working on the proposals for weeks and said the money would allow the department to buy supplies and equipment.
"We're buying equipment to help get police cars out on the streets faster, we're buying some first aid supplies so that officers who are on the scene of incidents are able to give life-saving support before any medical person might arrive or something like that," he said. "It also helps us with stop sticks we're buying, which help resolve high-speed pursuits in a manner that hopefully is less than a traffic crash or something like that."
Another potential purchase will help equipment the department already has work better.
"An important thing is the electronics equipment that we have inside our vehicles," Eaton said. "Heat does not do well with electronics. The A/C machine that we're going to buy for us to work in-house on our vehicles will help those electronics work a lot better and get those cars back on the streets a lot faster than if we contracted the work out."
Eaton said the equipment is necessary but the police department doesn't have room in its budget for it.
"The supplies and equipment we are buying we would not be able to buy all of them, we would have to make some hard choices on the things that we would buy if the grant wasn't available," he said. "That money is not in the budget. In fact, it would be illegal if the money was in the budget for us to use this grant for that."
If the application is approved, the department can expect money in the next few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.