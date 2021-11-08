A member of the St. Joseph Fire Department will be stepping down this week to assume a new role as the leader of her own organization.
St Joseph Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits is heading to Eudora, Kansas, with a new title, fire chief.
"I started on the (St. Joseph) Fire Department in '96 as a firefighter and moved around a little bit," she said. "But when I came back in 2017, I had a chance to complete my master's at that point and obtain certifications, go to classes and expand my experience. And it led me to this point where I'm ready to lead the department."
Andrasevits starts her position in Eudora on Nov. 15, and her last day with the St. Joseph department will come this week. She said she is prepared for her new role due to all of that education as well as from the things she learned during her time as an inspector here.
"Really developing partnerships and collaborations with other agencies in town, so we developed very good relationships with the school district because that's such a big part of the fire inspection program," she said. "That's really what I'm going to take away now, the understanding of how important it is for my job, and then as fire chief, how important it is that the fire department has such a good relationship with all of these agencies because we're all working toward the same goal."
Andrasevits said the new challenge is one she's ready for.
"I'm super excited to come in and bring my ideas and my way of doing things to an organization," Andrasevits said. "And what's nice is I'm following a beloved chief who just retired, so you know, that the whole community and the fire department just loved, love him. So he's, he's kind of laid the groundwork. I'm coming in and just working to build on the great programs that he started. So I'm lucky in that regard."
