The Missouri Western State University Law Enforcement Academy held its graduation ceremony Friday, honoring 16 graduates.
All 16 officers of Class No. 56 have jobs lined up at different law enforcement agencies across the region. Seven of these graduates will be carrying out their duties here in the area.
Of the seven who are staying local, three graduates will work for the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, three will work for the St. Joseph Police Department and one will join the force on the campus of Missouri Western.
Cmdr. Joseph King, director of the Law Enforcement Academy, said these graduates are well prepared to take on challenges as they begin fieldwork.
"Well, a lot of it is we work a lot on social relationships. We even do an extra class with the health department on mental health first aid and looking out for risk factors with officers and the people that we serve and ways to realize that we can help protect people," King said.
King said it's important to remember that the job is a lot more than apprehending people.
"Not everything we do is enforcing the law and not everything we do is making an arrest and teaching people to be prepared to wear the different hats in the job and to serve effectively," he said.
King said this class is different from others in the past because the graduates are going into the workforce while the climate and culture of law enforcement are changing.
"I interviewed most of the recruits before they started, because that's part of the process to get in," King said.
He said that the class came into the academy with a positive mindset.
"Most of them fully knew the culture and climate they were coming into. And almost all of them said when they applied that they thought they could help make it better," King said.
